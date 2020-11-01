PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. 5,730,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,564,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $561.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 2,409,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,046,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 367,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

