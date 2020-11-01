Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Cut by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 4.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.