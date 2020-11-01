Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.78

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 9710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

About Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

