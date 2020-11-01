ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Up 11.5%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shot up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.10. 422,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 71,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.70.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

