Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 11.7%

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s stock price was up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,699,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 898,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Muscle Maker worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

