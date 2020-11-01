iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $136,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.