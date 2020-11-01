Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 116,015 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $187.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

