Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,145 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

