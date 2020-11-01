Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,266 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QCOM stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

