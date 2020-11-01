Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $233.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $233,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $189.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

