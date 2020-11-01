iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 74,772 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 38,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

