Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Trimmed by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.