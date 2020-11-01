Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Target by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Target by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

