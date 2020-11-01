Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 547 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $240.51. The company has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.