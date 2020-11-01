Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,374 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,842,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

