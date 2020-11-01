Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,447 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

