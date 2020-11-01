Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.