Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,214 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after acquiring an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

MDLZ opened at $53.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

