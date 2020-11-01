Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.