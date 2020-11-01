Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 802 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

