Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 508 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after buying an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after buying an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after buying an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

