Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 450 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200,389 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.62, for a total transaction of $556,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.58 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $251.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

