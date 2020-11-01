Reviewing TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) & Stamford Industrial Group (NASDAQ:SIDGQ)

Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and TriMas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriMas $723.53 million 1.53 $98.62 million $1.45 16.78

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than Stamford Industrial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A TriMas 6.95% 10.04% 5.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of TriMas shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TriMas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stamford Industrial Group and TriMas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TriMas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

TriMas beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamford Industrial Group

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, and rivets to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers for commercial, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); and military aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, and Mac Fasteners brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, replacement parts, compressors, compressor packaging, and gas production equipment under the Arrow brand; and machined metallic components, including auxiliary power units, as well as electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems for aerospace applications under the Martinic Engineering brand. This segment also provides spare parts for various industrial engines under the Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Ajax brands. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

