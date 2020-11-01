Contrasting Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -154.45% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

1.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 711.97%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.33%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 12.17 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.39 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -1.85

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs targeting allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

