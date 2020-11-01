DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Therma-Med (NYSE:THRA) Head to Head Contrast

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Therma-Med, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 14 11 0 2.38 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus price target of $52.42, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Therma-Med’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $8.75 billion 0.58 $297.46 million $3.69 15.35 Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 3.03% 19.21% 4.68% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of August 01, 2020, it operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick'S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Therma-Med Company Profile

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

