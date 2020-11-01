Financial Comparison: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NanoFlex Power (NASDAQ:OPVS)

NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get NanoFlex Power alerts:

NanoFlex Power has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NanoFlex Power and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 15.43 -$13.52 million N/A N/A Broadcom $22.60 billion 6.26 $2.72 billion $17.41 20.08

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than NanoFlex Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoFlex Power and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 10.70% 32.44% 10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NanoFlex Power and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadcom 0 4 27 0 2.87

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $389.37, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than NanoFlex Power.

Summary

Broadcom beats NanoFlex Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. In addition, it provides mainframe and enterprise software solution and cybersecurity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company has a collaboration agreement with Liqid Inc. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoFlex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoFlex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.