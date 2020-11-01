u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. u-blox has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

