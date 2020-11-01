Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TTMZF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Datable Technology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Datable Technology alerts:

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.