VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. VALLOUREC SA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VLOWY stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

