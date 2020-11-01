Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

MFIN stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

