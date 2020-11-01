Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). Vericel posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,853.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.