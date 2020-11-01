Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. First Financial posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 716,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

