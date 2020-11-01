Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $125,163.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,485.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 182,929 shares of company stock worth $1,843,521. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.