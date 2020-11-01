Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,377,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 5,680,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREVF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.15.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

