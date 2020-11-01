Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $977.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

