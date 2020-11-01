Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Rises By 22.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VITFF shares. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.