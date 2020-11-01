$0.59 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. WNS posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WNS by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in WNS by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

