Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TRUMY stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terumo has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.29.

TRUMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

