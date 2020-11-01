Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.