Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

