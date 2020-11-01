Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

