Eukles Asset Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

