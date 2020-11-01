Eukles Asset Management Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

