Eukles Asset Management Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $997.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,078.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $870.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

