iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,743,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103,912.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

