Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

