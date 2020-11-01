Eukles Asset Management Has $1.67 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

