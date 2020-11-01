Eukles Asset Management Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

