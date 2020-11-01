Eukles Asset Management Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.