Eukles Asset Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 915,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,980,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

